in Music News

BTS Members Share “Desire For Perfection” Concept Photos Ahead Of “Map Of The Soul: 7” Release

The first set of concept photos is here!

BTS Concept Photo via Big Hit Entertainment

With less than two weeks remaining until the release of new BTS “Map Of The Soul: 7,” the group and the Big Hit Entertainment team continue to share intriguing content.

Sunday, Big Hit released the first wave of concept photos for the new album.

The photos find the seven BTS members portraying the swans’ “desire for perfection.” Each member appears in a white/cream outfit standing near a massive hole in the floor.

“Map Of The Soul: 7” will arrive on Friday, February 21. The new concept photos follow:

BTS Concept Photo via Big Hit Entertainment
BTS Concept Photo via Big Hit Entertainment
BTS Concept Photo via Big Hit Entertainment
BTS Concept Photo via Big Hit Entertainment
BTS Concept Photo via Big Hit Entertainment
BTS Concept Photo via Big Hit Entertainment
BTS Concept Photo via Big Hit Entertainment
BTS Concept Photo via Big Hit Entertainment

btsmap of the soul: 7

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Charlotte Lawrence’s “Joke’s On You” Enters Top 100 On iTunes Sales Chart Following Video Release, “Birds Of Prey” Opening

White Reaper’s “Might Be Right” Officially Reaches #1 At Alternative Radio