BTS Members Share “Desire For Perfection” Concept Photos Ahead Of “Map Of The Soul: 7” Release

With less than two weeks remaining until the release of new BTS “Map Of The Soul: 7,” the group and the Big Hit Entertainment team continue to share intriguing content.

Sunday, Big Hit released the first wave of concept photos for the new album.

The photos find the seven BTS members portraying the swans’ “desire for perfection.” Each member appears in a white/cream outfit standing near a massive hole in the floor.

“Map Of The Soul: 7” will arrive on Friday, February 21. The new concept photos follow: