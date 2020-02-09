Arizona Zervas’ “ROXANNE” Returns To #1 At Rhythmic Radio

Arizona Zervas’ “ROXANNE” first hit #1 at rhythmic radio in mid-January. This week, it returns to the pinnacle position.

Played ~5,735 times during the February 2-8 tracking period (+104), “ROXANNE” rises one place to #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic chart. The song is celebrating a second, non-consecutive week at #1.

The Weeknd’s “Heartless,” last week’s leader, falls to #2. It received ~5,553 spins (-248).

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” concurrently soars three places to #3, while DaBaby’s “Bop” rises one place to #4.

Doja Cat’s “Juicy” falls two spots to #5 on this week’s chart.