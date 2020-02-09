in Music News

Arizona Zervas’ “ROXANNE” Returns To #1 At Rhythmic Radio

“ROXANNE” takes back the throne at rhythmic radio.

Arizona Zervas - ROXANNE Lyric Video | Columbia

Arizona Zervas’ “ROXANNE” first hit #1 at rhythmic radio in mid-January. This week, it returns to the pinnacle position.

Played ~5,735 times during the February 2-8 tracking period (+104), “ROXANNE” rises one place to #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic chart. The song is celebrating a second, non-consecutive week at #1.

The Weeknd’s “Heartless,” last week’s leader, falls to #2. It received ~5,553 spins (-248).

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” concurrently soars three places to #3, while DaBaby’s “Bop” rises one place to #4.

Doja Cat’s “Juicy” falls two spots to #5 on this week’s chart.

arizona zervasdababydoja catroddy ricchroxannethe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

White Reaper’s “Might Be Right” Officially Reaches #1 At Alternative Radio

Lil Baby’s “Woah” Reaches #1 On Urban Radio Chart