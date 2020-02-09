in Movie News

Kaitlyn Dever Looks Stunning On Red Carpet Ahead Of 2020 Oscars Ceremony

Kaitlyn Dever looked fantastic on the Oscars red carpet.

Kaitlyn Dever at Oscars (ABC/Rick Rowell)

In recent years, Kaitlyn Dever has been wowing fans with her stunning performances on television and in film.

Amid that ample career momentum, Dever made her presence felt on the red carpet at the 2020 Academy Awards. The “Booksmart” and “Unbelievable” start looked fantastic in a red dress at the year’s biggest entertainment awards show.

ABC, which kicked off its Oscars broadcast at 8PM ET, recently shared photos from Dever’s turn on the red carpet. Those arrival photos follow. Stay tuned to Headline Planet for additional Oscars coverage and photos.

THE OSCARS¨ – The 92nd Oscars¨ broadcasts live on Sunday, Feb. 9,2020 at the Dolby Theatre¨ at Hollywood & Highland Center¨ in Hollywood and will be televised live on The ABC Television Network at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST.
(ABC/Rick Rowell)
KAITLYN DEVER
(ABC/Rick Rowell)
KAITLYN DEVER
(ABC/Eric McCandless)
KAITLYN DEVER
(ABC/Rick Rowell)
KAITLYN DEVER

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

