John Krasinski Chat About Super Bowl Commercial & A Quiet Place, Answers Burning Questions On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

John Krasinski appears on Monday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

John Krasinski on 2/10/19 Ellen (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)

To support the release of “A Quiet Place Part II,” writer-director John Krasinski appears on Monday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Krasinski chats about a variety of topics, including the film and his Boston-themed Super Bowl commercial. He also gets in on the running gag about Chris Martin pitching a musical version of “A Quiet Place” to Emily Blunt.

Krasinski additionally appears in the show’s recurring “Burning Questions” bit.

The episode will air Monday afternoon; check local listings for the start time in your market. For now, enjoy video highlights and photos:

john krasinskithe ellen degeneres show

