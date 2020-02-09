John Krasinski Chat About Super Bowl Commercial & A Quiet Place, Answers Burning Questions On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

To support the release of “A Quiet Place Part II,” writer-director John Krasinski appears on Monday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
Krasinski chats about a variety of topics, including the film and his Boston-themed Super Bowl commercial. He also gets in on the running gag about Chris Martin pitching a musical version of “A Quiet Place” to Emily Blunt.
Krasinski additionally appears in the show’s recurring “Burning Questions” bit.
The episode will air Monday afternoon; check local listings for the start time in your market. For now, enjoy video highlights and photos:
