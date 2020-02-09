Special Look: AURORA Walks Oscars Red Carpet Prior To “Into The Unknown” Performance

Set to air at 8PM ET/5PM PT, the 2020 Academy Awards ceremony will feature a live rendition of “Into The Unknown.”

Artists Idina Menzel and AURORA will perform the Oscar-nominated song with accompaniment from numerous international “Elsas.” Given the song’s popularity, the performance surely represents one of the most anticipated musical moments at this year’s ceremony.

Ahead of the broadcast, AURORA walked the show’s official red carpet. ABC shared a collection of photos documenting the Norwegian artist’s official arrival.

