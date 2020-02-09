in Movie News

Special Look: AURORA Walks Oscars Red Carpet Prior To “Into The Unknown” Performance

The Norwegian artist will be taking the stage at the Oscars.

AURORA at the Oscars (ABC/Rick Rowell)

Set to air at 8PM ET/5PM PT, the 2020 Academy Awards ceremony will feature a live rendition of “Into The Unknown.”

Artists Idina Menzel and AURORA will perform the Oscar-nominated song with accompaniment from numerous international “Elsas.” Given the song’s popularity, the performance surely represents one of the most anticipated musical moments at this year’s ceremony.

Ahead of the broadcast, AURORA walked the show’s official red carpet. ABC shared a collection of photos documenting the Norwegian artist’s official arrival.

Those official red carpet photos follow:

THE OSCARS¨ – The 92nd Oscars¨ broadcasts live on Sunday, Feb. 9,2020 at the Dolby Theatre¨ at Hollywood & Highland Center¨ in Hollywood and will be televised live on The ABC Television Network at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST.
(ABC/Rick Rowell)
AURORA
