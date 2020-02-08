in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Report: Lil Wayne’s “Funeral” Tops Sales Projection, Debuts At #1 In United States

The new Lil Wayne album lands atop the chart.

Lil Wayne - Funeral | Young Money

As expected, Lil Wayne’s “Funeral” debuts at #1 on this week’s overall US album consumption chart. It becomes the artist’s fifth #1 album in America.

According to Hits Daily Double, “Funeral” sold 37K US copies this past week. With units from track sales and streams included, it generated 138K in total first-week consumption.

Although it may not be the week’s best (Hits gives that honor to Russ’ “Shake The Snow Globe,” which sold just shy of 40K copies), the sales total markedly tops the initial forecast of 10-15K. The overall consumption total, moreover, gives “Funeral” a convincingly weekly win: no other album even cleared 100K.

Due Sunday, Billboard’s data may differ slightly from that reported by Hits. The overall outcome should, however, be the same: “Funeral” at #1.

funerallil wayne

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

