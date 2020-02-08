Charlotte Lawrence’s “Joke’s On You” Enters Top 100 On iTunes Sales Chart Following Video Release, “Birds Of Prey” Opening

Following the release of the movie (and full soundtrack) and the song’s official music video, Charlotte Lawrence’s “Birds Of Prey: The Album” track “Joke’s On You” is enjoying renewed interest on US iTunes.

As of press time at 7:30PM ET Saturday evening, the song is #90 on the US iTunes store’s all-genre soundtrack. It is meanwhile #4 on the US iTunes soundtrack chart, beneath only Saweetie & GALXARA’s fellow “Birds Of Prey” track “Sway With Me,” Idina Menzel & AURORA’s “Into The Unknown,” and Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow.”

“Joke’s On You” was released this past January as the second taste of the official “Birds Of Prey: The Album” LP. The full soundtrack arrived this Friday and currently sits at #2 on the US iTunes album sales chart.

The “Joke’s On You” music video also launched Friday; it already has over 300K views.