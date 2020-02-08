in TV News

Green Day Performing On February 10 “Late Late Show With James Corden,” Jonas Brothers Set For February 12

Green Day and Jonas Brothers will take the “Corden” stage.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, March 7, 2019, with guests Cole Sprouse, Dan Levy, and music from Jonas Brothers. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

“The Late Late Show With James Corden” will feature performances by two high-profile trios this week.

According to listings just issued to TV providers, Green Day will perform on the February 10 broadcast. The episode will also feature a discussion with Dr. Phil and Lana Condor.

The February 12 episode will then feature a performance by Jonas Brothers. Aaron Paul and Will Arnett will be that night’s discussion guetss.

The latest “Corden” lineups follow:

February 10 – Dr. Phil, Lana Condor and musical guest Green Day
February 11 – Anna Faris, Michael Peña and comedian Lou Sanders
February 12 – Aaron Paul, Will Arnett and Jonas Brothers
February 13 – Patrick Stewart, June Diane Raphael

