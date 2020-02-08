Green Day Performing On February 10 “Late Late Show With James Corden,” Jonas Brothers Set For February 12

“The Late Late Show With James Corden” will feature performances by two high-profile trios this week.

According to listings just issued to TV providers, Green Day will perform on the February 10 broadcast. The episode will also feature a discussion with Dr. Phil and Lana Condor.

The February 12 episode will then feature a performance by Jonas Brothers. Aaron Paul and Will Arnett will be that night’s discussion guetss.

The latest “Corden” lineups follow:

February 10 – Dr. Phil, Lana Condor and musical guest Green Day

February 11 – Anna Faris, Michael Peña and comedian Lou Sanders

February 12 – Aaron Paul, Will Arnett and Jonas Brothers

February 13 – Patrick Stewart, June Diane Raphael