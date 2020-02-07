Special Look: Loren Gray, Bailee Madison, Shania Twain, More Attend American Heart Association Fashion Show

The American Heart Association celebrated its “Go For Red” Red Dress Collection with a special fashion show Wednesday night.

The star-studded event featured performances by Shania Twain and Meghan Trainor. Numerous other notables, including Loren Gray, Bailee Madison, Laura Marano, Heather Graham and Lyric Ross, walked the show’s runway.

“The event, founded by The Heart Truth® program at the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI) of the National Institutes of Health, serves as Go Red for Women’s national marquee event aimed at increasing awareness of heart disease in women, and uniting women as a relentless force to end heart disease and stroke globally,” says an official press release.

Following the show, the American Heart Association made numerous photos available to the media: