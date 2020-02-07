in Music News, New Music

Halsey’s “Experiment On Me,” Lauren Jauregui’s “Invisible Chains” Represent “Birds Of Prey: The Album” On Spotify’s New Music Friday Playlist

The “Strangers” collaborators both have tracks on this week’s playlist.

Birds Of Prey: The Album | Atlantic

Friends, past tourmates and “Strangers” collaborators Halsey and Lauren Jauregui both have songs on the new “Birds Of Prey: The Album” soundtrack.

Their contributions represent the eagerly anticipated album on Spotify’s New Music Friday playlist.

Halsey’s “Experiment On Me” occupies a Top 10 position on the influential new music listing. Jauregui’s “Invisible Chains” appears lower but still garners important visibility on a playlist rich with high-profile names and intriguing new releases.

A celebration of some of the most popular and/or promising female names in music, the album also features tracks from Charlotte Lawrence, Megan Thee Stallion & Normani, Doja Cat, Maisie Peters and K.Flay.

birds of prey: the albumexperiment on mehalseyinvisible chainslauren jauregui

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Rosario Dawson, Logan Lerman, Megan Thee Stallion Confirmed For February 13 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Special Look: Loren Gray, Bailee Madison, Shania Twain, More Attend American Heart Association Fashion Show