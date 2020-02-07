Halsey’s “Experiment On Me,” Lauren Jauregui’s “Invisible Chains” Represent “Birds Of Prey: The Album” On Spotify’s New Music Friday Playlist

Friends, past tourmates and “Strangers” collaborators Halsey and Lauren Jauregui both have songs on the new “Birds Of Prey: The Album” soundtrack.

Their contributions represent the eagerly anticipated album on Spotify’s New Music Friday playlist.

Halsey’s “Experiment On Me” occupies a Top 10 position on the influential new music listing. Jauregui’s “Invisible Chains” appears lower but still garners important visibility on a playlist rich with high-profile names and intriguing new releases.

A celebration of some of the most popular and/or promising female names in music, the album also features tracks from Charlotte Lawrence, Megan Thee Stallion & Normani, Doja Cat, Maisie Peters and K.Flay.