Rosario Dawson, Logan Lerman, Megan Thee Stallion Confirmed For February 13 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

To support their respective new series “Briarpatch” and “Hunters,” actress Rosario Dawson and actor Logan Lerman will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, Dawson and Lerman will appear as interview guests on the Thursday, February 13 edition of the late-night talk show.

The episode will also feature a performance by Megan Thee Stallion, who will be returning to the show five months after last performing. Official “Tonight Show” listings follow:

Thursday, February 6: Guests include RuPaul, Meghan Trainor and musical guest Meghan Trainor. Show 1204

Friday, February 7: Guests include Jennifer Lopez, Lil Rel Howery and Andre D Thompson. Show 1205

Monday, February 10: Guests include Janet Jackson, Jane Levy and Jo Firestone. Show 1206

Tuesday, February 11: Guests include Constance Wu, Backstreet Boys and musical guest Skip Marley & H.E.R. Show 1207

Wednesday, February 12: Guests include Ryan Seacrest, Zoë Kravitz and musical guest Jhené Aiko. Show 1208

Thursday, February 13: Guests include Rosario Dawson, Logan Lerman and musical guest Megan Thee Stallion. Show 1209