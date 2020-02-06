Upcoming “Kelly Clarkson Show” Covers Will Include Songs By Britney Spears, Avril Lavigne, Pretenders, More

In the days leading up to Valentine’s Day, Kelly Clarkson will cover recognizable songs by artists like Britney Spears and Avril Lavigne.
Listings for the February 10-14 “Kelly Clarkson Show” episodes confirm the following “Kelly-Oke” covers:
February 10 – Britney Spears’ “Toxic”
February 11 – Avril Lavigne’s “I’m With You”
February 12 – Pat Benatar’s “We Belong”
February 13 – The Pretenders’ “I’ll Stand By You”
February 14 – Olivia Newton-John’s “Hopelessly Devoted To You”
In addition to the covers, each episode will feature celebrity guests. The upcoming lineups are as follows:
February 10 – Peter Gallagher and Lily Aldridge
February 11 – Justin Hartley, Abby Elliott
February 12 – Sebastian Maniscalco, Lana Condor
February 13 – Amy Poehler, Rebecca Romijn
February 14 – Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Ben Schwartz
