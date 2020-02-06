in TV News

Upcoming “Kelly Clarkson Show” Covers Will Include Songs By Britney Spears, Avril Lavigne, Pretenders, More

See the “Kelly-Oke” covers planned for February 10-14.

In the days leading up to Valentine’s Day, Kelly Clarkson will cover recognizable songs by artists like Britney Spears and Avril Lavigne.

Listings for the February 10-14 “Kelly Clarkson Show” episodes confirm the following “Kelly-Oke” covers:

February 10 – Britney Spears’ “Toxic”
February 11 – Avril Lavigne’s “I’m With You”
February 12 – Pat Benatar’s “We Belong”
February 13 – The Pretenders’ “I’ll Stand By You”
February 14 – Olivia Newton-John’s “Hopelessly Devoted To You”

In addition to the covers, each episode will feature celebrity guests. The upcoming lineups are as follows:

February 10 – Peter Gallagher and Lily Aldridge
February 11 – Justin Hartley, Abby Elliott
February 12 – Sebastian Maniscalco, Lana Condor
February 13 – Amy Poehler, Rebecca Romijn
February 14 – Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Ben Schwartz

