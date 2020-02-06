in TV News

Olivia Rodrigo Chats About 17th Birthday, “High School Musical” On “Live With Kelly & Ryan”

The “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” star appeared on “Live.”

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” star Olivia Rodrigo dropped by Thursday’s edition of “Live With Kelly & Ryan.”

The singer-actress chatted about multiple topics, including her upcoming 17th birthday and her longstanding support for the “High School Musical” franchise.

She also performed “All I Want,” her breakout “HSM” song that recently charted on Spotify, iTunes and the overall Billboard Hot 100.

Following the broadcast, “Live” shared video highlights from her interview. A video the performance is unfortunately not available on the show’s official channel.

