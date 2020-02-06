in TV News

John Mulaney & David Byrne, Daniel Craig & The Weeknd Confirmed For Upcoming “Saturday Night Live” Episodes

NBC confirms some upcoming “SNL” lineups.

Mulaney, Pete and Colin on SNL | Will Heath/NBC

The 2019-20 season of “Saturday Night Live” will continue this weekend as host RuPaul and musical guest Justin Bieber take center stage.

The show will then embark on a brief hiatus, before returning with new episodes on February 29. That night’s broadcast will feature John Mulaney as host and David Byrne as musical guest.

NBC also confirmed the lineup for the following week’s episode. Said March 7 episode will feature Daniel Craig as its host. The Weeknd will take the stage for the musical performance.

“SNL” is currently celebrating its 45th season.

