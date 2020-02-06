First Look: Meghan Trainor Plays Genre Challenge, Performs On Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show”

Update: Meghan Trainor concluded release week for her “Treat Myself” album with an extensive appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

As release week for her album “Treat Myself” draws to a close, Meghan Trainor appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The Grammy winner appears in numerous segments on Thursday’s episode. She chats with Jimmy. She plays a Musical Genre Challenge. She, of course, also takes the stage to deliver the musical performance.

Along with Trainor, Thursday’s episode also features a visit from RuPaul, who stops by ahead of this weekends “Saturday Night Live” hosting gig.