First Look: Meghan Trainor Plays Genre Challenge, Performs On Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show”

Meghan Trainor appears as an interview and musical guest.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1204 -- Pictured: Musical guest Meghan Trainor performs on February 6, 2020 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Update: Meghan Trainor concluded release week for her “Treat Myself” album with an extensive appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Trainor appeared throughout Thursday’s broadcast, participating in an interview, playing Musical Genre Challenge and performing “Nice To Meet Ya.”

Videos of the game and performance follow; additional highlights will be posted upon availability. Photos from the taping also follow.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1204 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on February 6, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1204 — Pictured: Musical guest Meghan Trainor performs on February 6, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1204 — Pictured: Musical guest Meghan Trainor performs on February 6, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1204 — Pictured: Musical guest Meghan Trainor performs on February 6, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1204 — Pictured: Musical guest Meghan Trainor performs on February 6, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1204 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor and host Jimmy Fallon during “Musical Genre Challenge” on February 6, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1204 — Pictured: (l-r) Drag queen RuPaul during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on February 6, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

As release week for her album “Treat Myself” draws to a close, Meghan Trainor appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The Grammy winner appears in numerous segments on Thursday’s episode. She chats with Jimmy. She plays a Musical Genre Challenge. She, of course, also takes the stage to deliver the musical performance.

Along with Trainor, Thursday’s episode also features a visit from RuPaul, who stops by ahead of this weekends “Saturday Night Live” hosting gig.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

