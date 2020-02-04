Taylor Swift’s “The Man” Ranks As Hot AC Radio’s Most Added Song

Radio support continues to grow for Taylor Swift’s “The Man.”

Picked up by another 24 Mediabase-monitored hot adult contemporary stations this week, “The Man” ranks as the format’s most added song.

Halsey’s “You should be sad,” which landed at 19 new stations, takes second place on the add board. Billie Eilish’s “everything i wanted” follows in third with 15 new adds.

Meghan Trainor’s new “Nice To Meet Ya (featuring Nicki Minaj)” secures fourth place with 14 adds, while an add count of 12 slots Jonas Brothers’ “What A Man Gotta Do” in fifth.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Alicia Keys’ “Underdog” (6th-most, tie), Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” (6th-most, tie), Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You” (8th-most), JP Saxe & Julia Michaels’ “If The World Was Ending” (9th-most, tie), The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” (9th-most, tie), Ed Sheeran’s “South Of The Border (featuring Camila Cabello & Cardi B)” (9th-most, tie), and Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” (9th-most, tie).