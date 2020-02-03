in Music News

Justin Bieber & Kehlani’s “Get Me” Debuts On Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 Chart

“Get Me” arrives following a mid-week release.

Justin Bieber - Get Me Cover | Def Jam

The second taste of Justin Bieber’s new album “Changes” earns a spot on the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100.

“Get Me (featuring Kehlani),” that song, starts at #15 on this week’s edition of the chart. The chart ranks the Top 25 songs that have yet to appear on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Get Me” notably bowed late in the tracking period; it nonetheless posted respectable sales numbers, earning #8 on the Billboard R&B Digital Song Sales chart. It also attracted a decent amount of streams.

“Changes” arrives on February 14.

Written by Brian Cantor

