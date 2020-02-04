Khalid & Disclosure’s “Know Your Worth” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“Know Your Worth,” the new collaboration between Khalid and Disclosure, received a healthy amount of support at pop radio this week.

Picked up by 60 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, “Know Your Worth” ranks as the format’s most added song.

Selena Gomez’s “Rare” follows as a close second. The “Lose You To Love Me” follow-up landed at 59 stations.

An add count of 42 slots Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You” in third. Meghan Trainor’s “Nice To Meet Ya (featuring Nicki Minaj),” which won support from 40 stations, ranks as fifth-most added.

Taylor Swift’s “The Man” earns fifth place with adds from 32 new stations.

This week’s other pop radio options: Doja Cat’s “Say So” (6th-most), The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” (7th-most), Noah Cyrus’ “July” (8th-most), Chelsea Cutler’s “Sad Tonight” (9th-most), Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” (10th-most, tie), and Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin’s “RITMO” (10th-most, tie).