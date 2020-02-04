in Music News

Khalid & Disclosure’s “Know Your Worth” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“Know Your Worth” tops this week’s add board.

Khalid by ro.lexx, courtesy of RCA Records

“Know Your Worth,” the new collaboration between Khalid and Disclosure, received a healthy amount of support at pop radio this week.

Picked up by 60 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, “Know Your Worth” ranks as the format’s most added song.

Selena Gomez’s “Rare” follows as a close second. The “Lose You To Love Me” follow-up landed at 59 stations.

An add count of 42 slots Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You” in third. Meghan Trainor’s “Nice To Meet Ya (featuring Nicki Minaj),” which won support from 40 stations, ranks as fifth-most added.

Taylor Swift’s “The Man” earns fifth place with adds from 32 new stations.

This week’s other pop radio options: Doja Cat’s “Say So” (6th-most), The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” (7th-most), Noah Cyrus’ “July” (8th-most), Chelsea Cutler’s “Sad Tonight” (9th-most), Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” (10th-most, tie), and Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin’s “RITMO” (10th-most, tie).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

