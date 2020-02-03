FINNEAS Chats, Performs On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Watch Now)

Update: FINNEAS, who won multiple Grammys for his work on his sister Billie Eilish’s “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?,” appeared on Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The artist first chatted with Jimmy Fallon about a variety of topics, including the Grammy-winning Eilish album and the song they created for the new Bond soundtrack. He then performed “Let’s Fall In Love For The Night.”

Eight days ago, FINNEAS enjoyed a big night at the Grammy Awards. The artist won numerous trophies for his work on sister Billie Eilish’s “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?” He also took home the overall Producer of the Year Grammy.

Monday, he showcases his talent with a performance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The performance closes an episode that also features Andy Samberg and Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Both participate in interviews; Samberg also joins Fallon for a comedy bit.