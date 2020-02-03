inTV News

FINNEAS Chats, Performs On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Watch Now)

The Grammy-winner takes the stage on Monday’s episode.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1201 -- Pictured: Musical guest Finneas performs on February 3, 2020 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Update: FINNEAS, who won multiple Grammys for his work on his sister Billie Eilish’s “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?,” appeared on Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The artist first chatted with Jimmy Fallon about a variety of topics, including the Grammy-winning Eilish album and the song they created for the new Bond soundtrack. He then performed “Let’s Fall In Love For The Night.”

Videos and photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1201 — Pictured: Musical guest Finneas performs on February 3, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1201 — Pictured: Musical guest Finneas performs on February 3, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1201 — Pictured: Musical guest Finneas performs on February 3, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1201 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Andy Samberg and host Jimmy Fallon during “High Kickin'” on February 3, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1201 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Andy Samberg during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on February 3, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1201 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on February 3, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

====

Eight days ago, FINNEAS enjoyed a big night at the Grammy Awards. The artist won numerous trophies for his work on sister Billie Eilish’s “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?” He also took home the overall Producer of the Year Grammy.

Monday, he showcases his talent with a performance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The performance closes an episode that also features Andy Samberg and Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Both participate in interviews; Samberg also joins Fallon for a comedy bit.

finneasjimmy fallonnbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Ingrid Andress Reaches New Peak On Billboard Emerging Artists Chart As “More Hearts Than Mine” Climbs On Hot 100

Justin Bieber & Kehlani’s “Get Me” Debuts On Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 Chart