Taylor Swift’s “Only The Young,” Meghan Trainor & Nicki Minaj’s “Nice To Meet Ya” Claim Top 2 Spots On US iTunes Sales Chart

The track that accompanies Taylor Swift’s “Miss Americana” Netflix movie and the new collaboration between Meghan Trainor and Nicki Minaj are attracting ample opening weekend interest on US iTunes.

As of press time at 12:40PM ET Saturday, Swift’s “Only The Young” occupies #1 on the store’s all-genre chart. Trainor’s “Nice To Meet Ya (featuring Nicki Minaj)” follows at #2.

The songs are the only late-week releases in the Top 5; Tones and I’s enduring “Dance Monkey” is #3, ahead of Demi Lovato’s Grammys release “Anyone” (#4) and Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s “Nobody But You” (#5).

— Trainor is also faring well on the album chart; her new “Treat Myself” is #3 on the listing, behind only the new albums from Lil Wayne and Kesha.