in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Only The Young,” Meghan Trainor & Nicki Minaj’s “Nice To Meet Ya” Claim Top 2 Spots On US iTunes Sales Chart

The new Taylor and Meghan-NIcki songs are leading the way on iTunes.

Taylor Swift - Only The Young | Republic/UMG

The track that accompanies Taylor Swift’s “Miss Americana” Netflix movie and the new collaboration between Meghan Trainor and Nicki Minaj are attracting ample opening weekend interest on US iTunes.

As of press time at 12:40PM ET Saturday, Swift’s “Only The Young” occupies #1 on the store’s all-genre chart. Trainor’s “Nice To Meet Ya (featuring Nicki Minaj)” follows at #2.

The songs are the only late-week releases in the Top 5; Tones and I’s enduring “Dance Monkey” is #3, ahead of Demi Lovato’s Grammys release “Anyone” (#4) and Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s “Nobody But You” (#5).

— Trainor is also faring well on the album chart; her new “Treat Myself” is #3 on the listing, behind only the new albums from Lil Wayne and Kesha.

meghan trainornice to meet yanicki minajonly the youngTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Justin Bieber’s “Yummy” Posts Weak Pop Radio Callouts