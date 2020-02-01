in Music News

Justin Bieber’s “Yummy” Posts Weak Pop Radio Callouts

Pop radio listeners are not loving the new Justin Bieber single.

Justin Bieber - Yummy | Def Jam/Raymond Braun

The first Mediabase/Critical Mass Media callout report of 2020 is here, and it does not paint a favorable picture of Justin Bieber’s “Yummy.”

The report, which is based on a survey of listeners, identifies an unfavorable reaction to the song.

“Yummy” is receiving a positive reception from 48.2% of listeners, a negative reception from 39.6%, and thus a “net positive” reaction of only 8.5%. Of the 16 tracks measured in this week’s report, “Yummy” is worst-scoring in all three columns.

For comparison’s sake, no other song has a “net positive” score below 31.5% (Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey”).

Concern about audience reception may explain why “Yummy” has hit a wall from an airplay standpoint. After rocketing into the Top 15, “Yummy” has seemingly stalled just outside the Top 10. It is actually down in airplay this week, despite being a very new song from a radio standpoint.

Whether it can rebound in the next few weeks remains to be seen.

