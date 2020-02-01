Billie Eilish’s “everything i wanted” Debuts At #7 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

The music video for Billie Eilish’s “everything i wanted” received a healthy amount of opening week views on YouTube.

Credited with 21.5 million global views during the January 24-30 tracking period, the video earns #7 on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. It, moreover, ranks as the chart’s top new entry.

“everything i wanted” concurrently rockets eighty-three places to #8 on the Global YouTube Songs chart, which accounts for all official uploads as well as select user-generated content. “everything i wanted” received 30.1 million total streams under this methodology.

The launch of the video, coupled with buzz over Eilish’s big Grammys night, thrusts her to #8 on this week’s Global YouTube Artists Chart.