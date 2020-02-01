in Music News

Billie Eilish’s “everything i wanted” Debuts At #7 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

“everything i wanted” is the top new entry on this week’s chart.

Billie Eilish - everything i wanted | Darkroom/Interscope

The music video for Billie Eilish’s “everything i wanted” received a healthy amount of opening week views on YouTube.

Credited with 21.5 million global views during the January 24-30 tracking period, the video earns #7 on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. It, moreover, ranks as the chart’s top new entry.

“everything i wanted” concurrently rockets eighty-three places to #8 on the Global YouTube Songs chart, which accounts for all official uploads as well as select user-generated content. “everything i wanted” received 30.1 million total streams under this methodology.

The launch of the video, coupled with buzz over Eilish’s big Grammys night, thrusts her to #8 on this week’s Global YouTube Artists Chart.

billie eilish

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

