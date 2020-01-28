in TV News

Justin Bieber Chats About “Yummy,” New Album, Wife Hailey, More On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

The global music star also plays a game of “Holey Puck.”

Justin Bieber appears on 1/28/20 Ellen (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)

The titular host celebrates her birthday during Tuesday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” She also welcomes a very high-profile interview guest.

Justin Bieber, that guest, appears to chat about his new music. Bieber discusses new single “Yummy” (and even serenades Ellen), while also touching on the Valentine’s Day release of his new album “Changes.” Bieber credits his recent Coachella performance with Ariana Grande for igniting his return to the music world.

The artist additionally discusses his nerves about proposing to his now-wife Hailey.

Not simply there to chat, he and Ellen also play a game of “Holey Puck.”

Also featuring a performance by Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile, the episode will air this afternoon. Initial video highlights and photos follow.

Justin Bieber appears on 1/28/20 Ellen (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)
Justin Bieber appears on 1/28/20 Ellen (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)
Justin Bieber appears on 1/28/20 Ellen (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)
Justin Bieber appears on 1/28/20 Ellen (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)
Justin Bieber appears on 1/28/20 Ellen (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)

Justin Bieberthe ellen degeneres show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Justin Bieber’s New Album “Changes” Gets Valentine’s Day Release; Kehlani, Jaden Smith Join Tour