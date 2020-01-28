Justin Bieber Chats About “Yummy,” New Album, Wife Hailey, More On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

The titular host celebrates her birthday during Tuesday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” She also welcomes a very high-profile interview guest.

Justin Bieber, that guest, appears to chat about his new music. Bieber discusses new single “Yummy” (and even serenades Ellen), while also touching on the Valentine’s Day release of his new album “Changes.” Bieber credits his recent Coachella performance with Ariana Grande for igniting his return to the music world.

The artist additionally discusses his nerves about proposing to his now-wife Hailey.

Not simply there to chat, he and Ellen also play a game of “Holey Puck.”

Also featuring a performance by Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile, the episode will air this afternoon. Initial video highlights and photos follow.