Green Day Scheduled To Perform On February 7 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Green Day will release its eagerly anticipated new album “Father Of All …” on February 7.

That day, the iconic band will take the stage on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg will be guest hosting that day’s episode. Other upcoming “Ellen” listings follow:

January 28 – Justin Bieber, musical guests Tanya Tucker & Brandi Carlile

January 29 – Hoda Kotb, musical guest Alicia Keys

January 30 – Kendall Jenner

January 31 – Matt Bomer, guest host Sean Hayes

February 3 – Diane Keaton, Lior Suchard

February 4 – Julia Louis-Dreyfus

February 5 – Julie Bowen

February 6 – John Krasinski