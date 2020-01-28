Green Day Scheduled To Perform On February 7 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Green Day will release its eagerly anticipated new album “Father Of All …” on February 7.
That day, the iconic band will take the stage on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg will be guest hosting that day’s episode. Other upcoming “Ellen” listings follow:
January 28 – Justin Bieber, musical guests Tanya Tucker & Brandi Carlile
January 29 – Hoda Kotb, musical guest Alicia Keys
January 30 – Kendall Jenner
January 31 – Matt Bomer, guest host Sean Hayes
February 3 – Diane Keaton, Lior Suchard
February 4 – Julia Louis-Dreyfus
February 5 – Julie Bowen
February 6 – John Krasinski
Comments
Loading…