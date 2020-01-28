Taylor Swift’s “The Man” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Taylor Swift’s “The Man” impacted radio as an official single this week — and it received a warm welcome.

Picked up by 87 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, it ranks as the format’s most added song.

Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You,” which landed at 80 stations, takes second place on the add board.

Doja Cat’s “Say So” and Selena Gomez’s “Rare” follow in a tie for third; both received support from 33 stations. Noah Cyrus’ “July” follows in fifth with 28 adds.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” (6th-most), Chelsea Cutler’s “Sad Tonight” (7th-most), Halsey’s “You should be sad” (8th-most, tie), Jonas Brothers’ “What A Man Gotta Do” (8th-most, tie), and Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” (10th-most).