Jonas Brothers’ “What A Man Gotta Do” Repeats As Hot AC Radio’s Most Added Song

“What A Man Gotta Do” tops a second consecutive add board.

Jonas Brothers’ “What A Man Gotta Do,” which received a warm welcome from hot adult contemporary radio programmers last week, earned a healthy amount of new support this week.

It, accordingly, spends a second week as the format’s most added song.

“What A Man Gotta Do” landed at another 22 Mediabase-monitored stations this week.

Taylor Swift’s new official single “The Man” takes second place on the add board with 16 pickups. Halsey’s “You should be sad” follows in third with 12. Each added by 10 stations, Ed Sheeran’s “South Of The Border (featuring Camila Cabello & Cardi B)” and Alicia Keys’ “Underdog” tie for fourth

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Billie Eilish’s “everything i wanted” (6th-most), Camila Cabello’s “My Oh My (featuring DaBaby)” (7th-most, tie), Noah Cyrus’ “July” (7th-most, tie), The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” (9th-most), Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You” (10th-most, tie), and Fitz & The Tantrums’ “I Just Wanna Shine” (10th-most, tie).

