FINNEAS Scheduled To Perform On February 3 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

This year’s Grammy Winner for Producer of the Year (and numerous other trophies) will soon take the stage on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

NBC confirms FINNEAS, that artist, for the February 3 edition of the show. His performance will close an episode that also features Andy Samberg and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

Who else is headed to “The Tonight Show”? Complete listings follow:

Monday, January 27: Guests include Michael Strahan, Matt Bomer and Nick Thune. Show 1196

Tuesday, January 28: Guests include Michael Bloomberg, Deepak Chopra and musical guest Rapsody ft. PJ Morton. Show 1197

Wednesday, January 29: Guests include Blake Lively, Jameela Jamil and musical guest Roddy Ricch. Show 1198

Thursday, January 30: Guests include JJ Watt, Louis Tomlinson and musical guest Louis Tomlinson. Show 1199

Friday, January 31: Guests include Ewan McGregor, Fran Lebowitz and musical guests Mustard & Roddy Ricch. Show 1200

**Monday, February 3: Guests include Andy Samberg, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and musical guest Finneas. Show 1201