Ratings Update: Grammy Awards Show Falls Slightly From Last Year; Viewership Peaks For Billie Eilish, Aerosmith & Run-DMC Performances

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony endured slight year-over-year losses in adults 18-49 and overall viewership.

According to CBS, the show drew a 5.4 adults 18-49 rating and averaged 18.7 million overall viewers. The numbers trail the 5.6 rating and 19.9 million viewer mark garnered by last year’s broadcast.

The demo rating, moreover, represents an all-time low for the ceremony. The viewership figure is the lowest since 2008.

Despite those dubious distinctions, the numbers still markedly bested everything else on television Sunday. CBS adds that the show was the most-watched primetime entertainment (non-sports) broadcast this season.

The network further notes that the viewership level reached a peak of 20.7 million during the 9:30-9:45PM ET quarter hour. That portion included the Billie Eilish and Aerosmith/Run-DMC performances.