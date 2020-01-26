in Music News

Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” Earns Grammy Award For Song Of The Year

Billie Eilish’s “bad guy” picked up the Song of the Year award.

Billie Eilish appears at THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, January 26th (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The first of the night’s “Big Four” Grammy Awards was been issued. It went to a Billie Eilish song.

Eilish’s “bad guy” won the award for “Song Of The Year,” beating out “Lover,” “Truth Hurts,” “Hard Place,” “Norman Fucking Rockwell,” “Always Remember Us This Way,” “Someone You Loved,” and “Bring My Flowers Now.”

A songwriting award, the Grammy goes to Eilish and her brother and writing partner Finneas.

“bad guy” is also up for Record of the Year; Eilish has additional nominations for Best New Artist and Album of the Year.

