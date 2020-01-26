Post Malone’s “Circles” Returns To #1 At Pop Radio; Earns 6th Week On Top

Post Malone’s “Circles” wins a close race to reclaim #1 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Credited with 18,941 spins during the January 19-25 tracking period, “Circles” earns a sixth (non-consecutive) week at #1. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 138 plays but gives “Circles” a very narrow edge over Selena Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me.”

The Gomez song, which was #1 last week, falls to #2 with 18,932 plays (-209).

Maroon 5’s “Memories” spends another week at #3 on the chart, while Lizzo’s “Good As Hell” spends another week at #4.

As previously reported, Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” climbs two places to #5.