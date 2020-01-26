Grammy Awards: Nipsey Hussle’s “Racks In The Middle” Named Best Rap Performance; 21 Savage’s “A Lot” Best Rap Song

The latest Nipsey Hussle won a major Grammy during Sunday’s premiere ceremony.

The artist’s “Racks In The Middle,” which features Roddy Rich and Hit-Boy, won for Best Rap Performance. The influential artist’s family members offered touching words during the acceptance speech.

Shortly after the speech, 21 Savage’s “A Lot (featuring J. Cole)” won for best Rap Song. A songwriter award, the trophy goes to both artists as well as co-writers DJ Dahi and J. Wright.

Additional rap award winners will be revealed later this evening.