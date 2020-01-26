in Music News

Grammy Awards: Nipsey Hussle’s “Racks In The Middle” Named Best Rap Performance; 21 Savage’s “A Lot” Best Rap Song

Two key rap trophies were handed out during the premiere ceremony.

Racks In The Middle video | WMG

The latest Nipsey Hussle won a major Grammy during Sunday’s premiere ceremony.

The artist’s “Racks In The Middle,” which features Roddy Rich and Hit-Boy, won for Best Rap Performance. The influential artist’s family members offered touching words during the acceptance speech.

Shortly after the speech, 21 Savage’s “A Lot (featuring J. Cole)” won for best Rap Song. A songwriter award, the trophy goes to both artists as well as co-writers DJ Dahi and J. Wright.

Additional rap award winners will be revealed later this evening.

21 savageGrammyshit-boyj. colenipsey hussleroddy ricch

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

