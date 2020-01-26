Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” Officially Enters Top 5 At Pop Radio; The Weeknd’s “Heartless” Goes Top 10

Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” officially enters the Top 5 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “Don’t Start Now” earns #5 on the strength of its ~13,168 spins. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a healthy 1,272 plays.

In reaching #5, “Don’t Start Now” becomes Dua Lipa’s second career Top 5 hit at US pop radio. “New Rules,” her first, ended up reaching #1.

— As “Don’t Start Now” hits the Top 5, The Weeknd’s “Heartless” enters the Top 10.

Played ~9,411 times during the January 19-25 tracking week (+928), the song rises two places to #10.