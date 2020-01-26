in Music News

Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” Officially Enters Top 5 At Pop Radio; The Weeknd’s “Heartless” Goes Top 10

Singles by Dua Lipa and The Weeknd make big moves this week.

Dua Lipa by Hugo Comte, courtesy of Warner Records

Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” officially enters the Top 5 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “Don’t Start Now” earns #5 on the strength of its ~13,168 spins. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a healthy 1,272 plays.

In reaching #5, “Don’t Start Now” becomes Dua Lipa’s second career Top 5 hit at US pop radio. “New Rules,” her first, ended up reaching #1.

— As “Don’t Start Now” hits the Top 5, The Weeknd’s “Heartless” enters the Top 10.

Played ~9,411 times during the January 19-25 tracking week (+928), the song rises two places to #10.

