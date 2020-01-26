in Music News

Tanya Tucker, Willie Nelson Win Big Grammy Awards In Country Genre

Tucker won for Album and Song, while Nelson won for performance.

Grammy Shot | Francis Specker/CBS

Three of this year’s biggest country Grammy Awards recognize the work of two of the genre’s biggest legends.

Tanya Tucker’s “Bring My Flowers Now” picked up the award for Best Country Song; the award honors songwriters Tucker, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth. Tucker also won the Country Album trophy for her “While I’m Livin’.”

Willie Nelson, meanwhile, took home the Grammy Awards for Best Country Solo Performance. The trophy recognizes his “Ride Me Back Home.”

The winner for Country Duo/Group performance will be revealed during the main ceremony, which airs at 8PM ET/5PM PT.

cbsGrammystanya tuckerwillie nelson

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Cassie DiLaura, Lilly Singh, Erin Lim Walk Red Carpet At Grammy Awards (Special Look)

Post Malone’s “Circles” Returns To #1 At Pop Radio; Earns 6th Week On Top