Tanya Tucker, Willie Nelson Win Big Grammy Awards In Country Genre

Three of this year’s biggest country Grammy Awards recognize the work of two of the genre’s biggest legends.

Tanya Tucker’s “Bring My Flowers Now” picked up the award for Best Country Song; the award honors songwriters Tucker, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth. Tucker also won the Country Album trophy for her “While I’m Livin’.”

Willie Nelson, meanwhile, took home the Grammy Awards for Best Country Solo Performance. The trophy recognizes his “Ride Me Back Home.”

The winner for Country Duo/Group performance will be revealed during the main ceremony, which airs at 8PM ET/5PM PT.