in Music News

Doja Cat’s “Juicy” Officially Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio

“Juicy” becomes Doja Cat’s first career radio #1.

Doja Cat in Juicy | RCA

Making good on the mid-week projection, Doja Cat’s “Juicy” flies to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “Juicy” seizes the throne from Arizona Zervas’ “ROXANNE.”

“Juicy” received ~5,977 spins during the January 19-25 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 642. It represents Doja Cat’s first career radio #1.

“ROXANNE” falls to #2 on this week’s chart; it received ~5,712 spins (-114).

Mustard’s “Ballin’ (featuring Roddy Ricch)” concurrently falls one spot to #3, while The Weeknd’s “Heartless” ascends one place to #4. Travi$ Scott’s “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” drops one place to #5.

— Spins of the Tyga remix do count toward the “Juicy” airplay total, but Mediabase only officially credits Doja Cat on its chart.

arizona zervasdoja catjuicymustardroddy ricchthe weekndtravi$ scotttyga

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” Officially Enters Top 5 At Pop Radio; The Weeknd’s “Heartless” Goes Top 10

Maroon 5’s “Memories” Spends 9th Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song