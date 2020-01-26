Doja Cat’s “Juicy” Officially Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio

Making good on the mid-week projection, Doja Cat’s “Juicy” flies to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “Juicy” seizes the throne from Arizona Zervas’ “ROXANNE.”

“Juicy” received ~5,977 spins during the January 19-25 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 642. It represents Doja Cat’s first career radio #1.

“ROXANNE” falls to #2 on this week’s chart; it received ~5,712 spins (-114).

Mustard’s “Ballin’ (featuring Roddy Ricch)” concurrently falls one spot to #3, while The Weeknd’s “Heartless” ascends one place to #4. Travi$ Scott’s “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” drops one place to #5.

— Spins of the Tyga remix do count toward the “Juicy” airplay total, but Mediabase only officially credits Doja Cat on its chart.