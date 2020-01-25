Sabrina Carpenter Looks Beautiful In Grammy Weekend Selfie On Instagram

As the music industry celebrates Grammy weekend, numerous artists are showcasing looks from various, high-profile parties and events. Others are simply sharing stunning pictures.

Sabrina Carpenter falls into the latter camp. Although she did attend (and appear in plenty of photographs at) Bebe Rexha’s Women In Harmony brunch, her most recent Instagram post is a pretty straightforward bathroom selfie.

Carpenter looks beautiful in the picture, which showcases hairstyling by Laurie Heaps.

Instagram users are reacting very favorably to the picture, which boasts nearly 1 million likes – and thousands of positive comments – after just two hours online. It follows.