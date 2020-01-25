in Pop Culture

Sabrina Carpenter Looks Beautiful In Grammy Weekend Selfie On Instagram

Sabrina Carpenter just shared a stunning selfie.

Via @sabrinacarpenter on Instagram

As the music industry celebrates Grammy weekend, numerous artists are showcasing looks from various, high-profile parties and events. Others are simply sharing stunning pictures.

Sabrina Carpenter falls into the latter camp. Although she did attend (and appear in plenty of photographs at) Bebe Rexha’s Women In Harmony brunch, her most recent Instagram post is a pretty straightforward bathroom selfie.

Carpenter looks beautiful in the picture, which showcases hairstyling by Laurie Heaps.

Instagram users are reacting very favorably to the picture, which boasts nearly 1 million likes – and thousands of positive comments – after just two hours online. It follows.

View this post on Instagram

@_hairbylaurie 🤍🕊

A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter) on

sabrina carpenter

Written by Dolph Malone

mm

Dolph Malone is a senior editor for Headline Planet and a key contributor to the music and television sectors of the publication.

An avid pop culture spectator, Dolph also helms Headline Planet's social media reporting. He, specifically, covers entertainment stories that are breaking in the key social networks.

Contact Dolph at dolph.malone[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Chelsea Cutler’s “Sad Tonight” Headed For Top 50 At Pop Radio