in TV News

Cassie DiLaura, Lilly Singh, Erin Lim Walk Red Carpet At Grammy Awards (Special Look)

The 62nd Grammy Awards red carpet is open.

Cassie DiLaura by Phil McCarten, CBS

With just over three hours remaining until the 62nd Grammy Awards ceremony, notable entertainment personalities are beginning to arrive on the red carpet.

Those recently spotted include red carpet host Cassie DiLaura, Lilly Singh and Erin Lim. All three women looked characteristically gorgeous on the arrival circuit.

CBS is handling broadcasting duties for the main show, which is expected to run from 8-11:30PM ET. Alicia Keys will be hosting the event.

Ahead of the event, enjoy photos of DiLaura, Singh and Lim walking the red carpet. The DiLaura and Lim photos are by Phil McCarten, while Francis Specker took the Singh pictures. All are courtesy of CBS.

cassie dilauracbserin limGrammyslilly singh

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus Win Grammy For Best Music Video; Beyonce Earns Award For Best Music Film

Tanya Tucker, Willie Nelson Win Big Grammy Awards In Country Genre