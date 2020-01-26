Cassie DiLaura, Lilly Singh, Erin Lim Walk Red Carpet At Grammy Awards (Special Look)

With just over three hours remaining until the 62nd Grammy Awards ceremony, notable entertainment personalities are beginning to arrive on the red carpet.

Those recently spotted include red carpet host Cassie DiLaura, Lilly Singh and Erin Lim. All three women looked characteristically gorgeous on the arrival circuit.

CBS is handling broadcasting duties for the main show, which is expected to run from 8-11:30PM ET. Alicia Keys will be hosting the event.

Ahead of the event, enjoy photos of DiLaura, Singh and Lim walking the red carpet. The DiLaura and Lim photos are by Phil McCarten, while Francis Specker took the Singh pictures. All are courtesy of CBS.