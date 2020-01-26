Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus Win Grammy For Best Music Video; Beyonce Earns Award For Best Music Film

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ phenomenon “Old Town Road” has won its first Grammy of the night.

“Old Town Road” won for Best Music Video during Sunday’s Grammy Awards premiere ceremony. “Old Town Road” beat out “We’ve Got To Try,” “This Land,” “Cellophane” and “Glad He’s Gone.”

— Shortly after the “Old Town Road” announcement, Beyonce’s “Homecoming” won the award for Best Music Film.

Other nominees included “Remember My Name,” “Miles Davis: Birth Of The Cool,” “Shangri-La,” and “Anima.”

