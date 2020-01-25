in Music News

“Blinding Lights” Becomes The Weeknd’s First #1 Single In Australia

“Blinding Lights” dethrones “Dance Monkey” on this week’s chart.

The Weeknd - Blinding Lights Video | Republic

The Weeknd scores his first Australian #1 this week, as “Blinding Lights” reaches the top of the ARIA Australian Top 50 Singles Chart.

Up one place from last week’s ranking, “Blinding Lights” seizes the throne from Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey,” which has enjoyed a record-breaking 24 weeks in the pinnacle position.

Prior to hitting #1 with “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd had gone as high as #2 on the chart (with “Can’t Feel My Face” and “Starboy”).

“Dance Monkey” takes #2 this week, while Eminem’s new “Godzilla (featuring Juice WRLD)” debuts at #3. Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” drops one rung to #4, and Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” climbs two places to #5.

