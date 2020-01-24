in TV News

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Spotted At Rehearsals For Sunday’s Grammy Awards Performance

Blake and Gwen are readying “Nobody But You.”

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani rehearse at THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, January 26, 2020 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Earlier this week, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani released the music video for their duet “Nobody But You.” The clip generated considerable buzz — and sent the song flying to #1 on the US iTunes sales chart.

Sunday, the artists will be able to provide even more momentum for their resonant single. They will take the stage together at the Grammy Awards.

Per a CBS commercial, the Shelton-Stefani performance will air during the first hour of the January 26 broadcast. Ahead of the event, CBS shared photos of the two at an official rehearsal session.

Those photos follow:

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani rehearse at THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, January 26, 2020 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani rehearse at THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, January 26, 2020 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani rehearse at THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, January 26, 2020 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani rehearse at THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, January 26, 2020 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

blake sheltoncbsGrammysgwen stefani

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

BTS Rehearses For Sunday’s Grammy Awards Performance (Special Look)