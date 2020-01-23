Big “Old Town Road,” “Fame: I Sing The Body Electric” Performances Confirmed For Grammy Awards

CBS has officially confirmed rumors of a big “Old Town Road” segment at the 62nd Grammy Awards.

Sunday’s show will feature a star-studded number, with Lil Nas X performing alongside “Old Town Road” remix partners Billy Ray Cyrus, BTS, Mason Ramsey and Diplo. CBS also teases some “surprise guests” for the segment.

“In the past year, ‘Old Town Road’ has been the subject of mixes and mashups, which inspired bringing together various acts who have performed it to create a one-of-a-kind performance,” notes the official press release.

The network additionally announced a star-studded performance of “I Sing The Body Electric” from “Fame.” The performance will feature Camila Cabello, Gary Clark Jr. and John Legend, joined by Debbie Allen, Joshua Bell, Common, Misty Copeland, Lang Lang, Cyndi Lauper, Ben Platt and the War and Treaty.

Allen will also be choreographing the segment, which CBS notes will “acknowledge the importance of music education in schools by both the longtime GRAMMY executive producer Ken Ehrlich and the Recording Academy.”

“To bring high-caliber artists like Camila Cabello, Cyndi Lauper, Common, Misty Copeland, Debbie Allen, Ben Platt, Gary Clark Jr., Joshua Bell and Lang Lang together on one stage fulfills a dream of mine,” said Ehrlich, who is departing as executive producer after 40 Grammy ceremonies. “To be able to do this on the GRAMMY stage makes it unforgettable for me.”

Alicia Keys hosts this year’s ceremony, which airs at 8PM ET/5PM PT on Sunday.