Dua Lipa, Keith Urban, Billy Porter, Shania Twain More Confirmed As Grammy Awards Presenters

CBS just announced several presenters for this year’s Grammys.

Only a few days remain until this year’s Grammy Awards ceremony, and we now know some of the presenters.

Per a CBS press release, the list of celebrities either introducing segments or passing out trophies includes Jim Gaffigan, Trevor Noah, Common, Cynthia Erivo, Dua Lipa, Billy Porter, Smokey Robinson, Shania Twain, Keith Urban, Stevie Wonder, Ava DuVernay, Bebe Rexha, Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne.

Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile, who were previously confirmed as performers, will also be presenting at the show.

Formally confirmed performers include Aerosmith; Camila Cabello; Billie Eilish; Kirk Franklin; Ariana Grande; H.E.R.; Jonas Brothers; DJ Khaled; John Legend; Lizzo; Demi Lovato; Meek Mill; Bonnie Raitt; Roddy Ricch; Rosalía; Run-D.M.C.; Blake Shelton; Gwen Stefani; Tyler, The Creator; Charlie Wilson; and YG.

Alicia Keys hosts the show, which takes place at 8PM ET/5PM PT on January 26.

