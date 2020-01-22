in TV News

Kendall Jenner Listed For January 30 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Kendall Jenner will make a return to “Ellen.”

Immensely popular model and entertainment personality Kendall Jenner will soon return to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Per listings issued to TV providers, Jenner will appear on the Thursday, January 30 episode. She is currently the only guest confirmed, although listings are very tentative at this point.

Other upcoming “Ellen” guests include Wanda Sykes (January 23), Will Ferrell (January 24), Selena Gomez (January 24), guest host Jennifer Aniston (January 24), Emily Blunt (January 27), Justin Bieber (January 28), and guest host Sean Hayes (January 31).

All listings for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” as a reminder, are subject to change.

