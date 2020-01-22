Justin Bieber Scheduled For January 28 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

With a recently released single, a soon-to-debut YouTube docu-series and a forthcoming album and tour all in the mix, Justin Bieber has plenty of projects to discuss.

Next week, he’ll find a home for that discussion at “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Bieber will be an interview guest on the Tuesday, January 28 edition of the popular daytime talk show. As of press time, he is the only guest officially confirmed.

“Ellen” listings should always be treated as tentative; Headline Planet will provide an update if his appearance is canceled or postponed.