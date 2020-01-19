Camila Cabello, Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, Blake & Gwen, More Confirmed For First Hour Of Grammy Awards (Updated)

With one week remaining until the 2020 Grammy Awards, broadcaster CBS just revealed who to expect during the first hour.

According to a commercial that ran during Sunday’s Titans vs. Chiefs playoff game, the first hour will feature Lizzo, Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Tyler, The Creator, Bebe Rexha, Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani, Keith Urban, Billy Porter, Tanya Tucker, Shania Twain, Brandi Carlile and Usher.

Of the list, Lizzo, Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Tyler, the Creator, Tanya Tucker & Brandi Carlile, and Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani have thus far been confirmed for performances. It is unclear if Rexha, Urban, Porter, Twain and Usher will be appearing as presenters — or if any are booked for yet-to-be-announced performances.

Alicia Keys is hosting this year’s show, which will take place at 8PM ET/5PM PT on January 26.