Camila Cabello, Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, Blake & Gwen, More Confirmed For First Hour Of Grammy Awards (Updated)

CBS just announced the acts to expect during the first hour of the Grammy Awards.

Camila Cabello - 2019 Grammys | Monty Brinton/CBS

With one week remaining until the 2020 Grammy Awards, broadcaster CBS just revealed who to expect during the first hour.

According to a commercial that ran during Sunday’s Titans vs. Chiefs playoff game, the first hour will feature Lizzo, Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Tyler, The Creator, Bebe Rexha, Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani, Keith Urban, Billy Porter, Tanya Tucker, Shania Twain, Brandi Carlile and Usher.

Of the list, Lizzo, Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Tyler, the Creator, Tanya Tucker & Brandi Carlile, and Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani have thus far been confirmed for performances. It is unclear if Rexha, Urban, Porter, Twain and Usher will be appearing as presenters — or if any are booked for yet-to-be-announced performances.

Alicia Keys is hosting this year’s show, which will take place at 8PM ET/5PM PT on January 26.

