Jonas Brothers’ “What A Man Gotta Do” Takes Over #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

Since Friday, Jonas Brothers’ new single “What A Man Gotta Do” has been the runner-up to BTS’ new “Black Swan” on the US iTunes sales chart.

Sunday evening, “What A Man Gotta Do” reversed the pecking order. It is #1 on the chart as of press time at 7:15PM ET Sunday.

The BTS song is now #2, while Eminem’s “Godzilla (featuring Juice WRLD)” is #3. Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey” and Eminem’s “Those Kinda Nights (featuring Ed Sheeran)” follow at #4 and #5, respectively.

“What A Man Gotta Do” is also off to a hot start at radio; it debuts at #29 on the Mediabase pop and hot adult contemporary charts.