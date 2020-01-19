in Music News

Halsey’s “You should be sad,” Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin’s “RITMO” Make Top 25 At Pop Radio; Jonas Brothers, Trevor Daniel Top 30

“You should be sad,” “RITMO,” “What A Man Gotta Do,” and “Falling” are on the rise at pop radio.

Halsey In You should be sad | Capitol

Halsey’s new “You should be sad” and Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin’s “RITMO” officially enter the Top 25 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

“You should be sad,” which was actually below last week’s chart at #45, blasts onto this week’s listing at #24. The “Manic” single received 2,996 spins during the January 12-18 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by a format-leading 2,429 plays.

“RITMO,” which received 2,699 spins (+434), rises three places to #25.

— As “You should be sad” and “RITMO” enter the Top 25, songs by Jonas Brothers and Trevor Daniel hit the Top 30.

Despite not arriving until the sixth day of the tracking week, Jonas Brothers’ “What A Man Gotta Do” enters the chart at #29. It received 2,016 tracking period plays.

Up seven places, Trevor Daniel’s “Falling” earns #30 on the strength of its 1,613 plays (+588).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

