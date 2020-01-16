in Music News

Sam Smith’s “I Feel Love” Reaches #1 On Billboard Dance Club Songs Chart

It becomes Smith’s third number one on the chart.

Sam Smith by Maggie West, courtesy of Capitol

Sam Smith’s “I Feel Love” ascends to #1 on this week’s Billboard Dance Club Songs chart

The reinterpretation of Donna Summer’s classic, which becomes Smith’s third #1 on the chart, seizes the throne from Riton & Oliver Heldens’ “Turn Me On (featuring Vula).” Smith previously ruled the listing with Calvin Harris collaboration “Promises” and Disclosure collaboration “Omen.”

Up two places, Halsey’s “Graveyard” moves into the runner-up spot this week. CamelPhat’s “Rabbit Hole (featuring Jem Cooke)” ascends three spots to #3, while Ed Sheeran’s “South Of The Border (featuring Camila Cabello & Cardi B)” rises three spots to #4.

Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” concurrently falls three spots to #5.

Dance Club Songs ranks the top songs in night clubs based on DJ playlist data.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

