Sam Smith’s “I Feel Love” Reaches #1 On Billboard Dance Club Songs Chart

Sam Smith’s “I Feel Love” ascends to #1 on this week’s Billboard Dance Club Songs chart

The reinterpretation of Donna Summer’s classic, which becomes Smith’s third #1 on the chart, seizes the throne from Riton & Oliver Heldens’ “Turn Me On (featuring Vula).” Smith previously ruled the listing with Calvin Harris collaboration “Promises” and Disclosure collaboration “Omen.”

Up two places, Halsey’s “Graveyard” moves into the runner-up spot this week. CamelPhat’s “Rabbit Hole (featuring Jem Cooke)” ascends three spots to #3, while Ed Sheeran’s “South Of The Border (featuring Camila Cabello & Cardi B)” rises three spots to #4.

Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” concurrently falls three spots to #5.

Dance Club Songs ranks the top songs in night clubs based on DJ playlist data.