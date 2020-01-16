in TV News

Demi Lovato Will Perform National Anthem At Super Bowl LIV In Miami

Demi Lovato will kick off the Super Bowl with a National Anthem performance.

Demi Lovato - Super Bowl confirmation on Twitter

We do not yet know whether Super Bowl LIV will feature the Chiefs or Titans as AFC representatives or 49ers or Packers as NFC representatives.

We do, however, know who will be delivering the key musical performances.

Announced earlier this year, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be co-headlining the halftime show. Announced Thursday morning, Demi Lovato will be performing the National Anthem.

Lovato will perform the iconic song one week after taking the stage at the 2020 Grammy Awards. The performances, collectively, mark her eagerly anticipated return to the world of music.

Super Bowl LIV takes place in Miami on Sunday, February 2.

demi lovatosuper bowl

