Stray Kids Scheduled To Perform On January 27 “Live With Kelly & Ryan”

The Korean group will make an upcoming “Live” appearance.

Stray Kids - Gone Days | JYP Entertainment

Updated listings for “Live With Kelly & Ryan” confirm a performance from Stray Kids.

The Korean group will perform on the Monday, January 27 edition of the daytime talk show. The episode will also feature interviews with Bill Pullman of “The Sinner” and Jordan Fisher of “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.”

Other upcoming “Live” performers include New Hope Club (January 20) and Little Big Town (January 31).

“Live” listings, as a reminder, are subject to change. Headline Planet will provide an update if the Stray Kids performance is moved.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

