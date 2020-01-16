Stray Kids Scheduled To Perform On January 27 “Live With Kelly & Ryan”

Updated listings for “Live With Kelly & Ryan” confirm a performance from Stray Kids.

The Korean group will perform on the Monday, January 27 edition of the daytime talk show. The episode will also feature interviews with Bill Pullman of “The Sinner” and Jordan Fisher of “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.”

Other upcoming “Live” performers include New Hope Club (January 20) and Little Big Town (January 31).

“Live” listings, as a reminder, are subject to change. Headline Planet will provide an update if the Stray Kids performance is moved.