Harry Styles Earns US Gold Certifications For “Lights Up,” “Fine Line”

Harry Styles’ sophomore album “Fine Line” and its debut track have both received gold certifications from the RIAA.

According to the RIAA, “Fine Line” attained a gold album honor on January 14, 2020. The award signifies 500,000 in US units, with each unit equal to 1 album sale, 10 track sales or 1500 track streams.

That same day, Styles picked up a gold song certification for “Lights Up.” The certification confirms 500,000 in US song units (1 paid download or 150 streams).

Styles’ previous solo certifications include a 2x platinum (2 million) honor for single “Sign Of The Times” and a platinum (1 million) honor for his self-titled album.